Idena Price Reaches $0.16 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Idena has a market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $969.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Idena has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00068731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.65 or 0.00294675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00025879 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00053666 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.54 or 0.00750653 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 67,127,299 coins and its circulating supply is 39,644,315 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.