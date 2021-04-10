IDEX (IDEX) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $106.37 million and approximately $16.52 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00053350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00081483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.45 or 0.00612628 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00032216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00037419 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,028,517 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

