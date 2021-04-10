IDEX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $37.32 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $118.41 million and approximately $37.32 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00053381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00021110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00082042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.95 or 0.00616132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00037819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00030784 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,028,517 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.