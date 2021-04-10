Idle (IDLE) Trading 30.9% Lower Over Last Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $12.38 million and $174,390.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $9.48 or 0.00015717 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00068731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.65 or 0.00294675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.54 or 0.00750653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,205.71 or 0.99866477 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.59 or 0.00714238 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,307,061 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

