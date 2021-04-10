Idle Price Reaches $11.55 on Top Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Idle has a total market cap of $15.11 million and approximately $372,828.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be purchased for about $11.55 or 0.00019033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00067655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.02 or 0.00290018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.40 or 0.00733844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,396.84 or 0.99510321 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $458.91 or 0.00756101 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,019 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

