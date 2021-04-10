IG Gold (IGG) Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IG Gold has traded up 161.1% against the U.S. dollar. IG Gold has a total market cap of $35.58 million and approximately $550,073.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00068369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00053314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00020735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.10 or 0.00297019 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

