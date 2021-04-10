Ignition Achieves Market Cap of $262,842.19 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 47.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $262,842.19 and approximately $105.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,422.77 or 0.99899934 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00036058 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00103381 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001263 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005299 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,416,983 coins and its circulating supply is 1,403,810 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

