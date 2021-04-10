Illuvium Trading Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for $80.36 or 0.00132861 BTC on major exchanges. Illuvium has a total market cap of $47.04 million and $745,458.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00068332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.30 or 0.00293143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.65 or 0.00746731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,021.17 or 0.99235952 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.89 or 0.00714067 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,420 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

