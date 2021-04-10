Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Immatics.

IMTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Sunday, April 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immatics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

NASDAQ:IMTX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 51,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,299. Immatics has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMTX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after buying an additional 457,265 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Immatics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,805,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 803,611 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 688.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Immatics by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

