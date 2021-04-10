Incent (INCNT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $157,752.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. Incent has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $157,752.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent coin can now be bought for $0.0820 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00069178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.61 or 0.00297343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.95 or 0.00756496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,836.90 or 0.99060920 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.72 or 0.00719685 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

