Incent Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Incent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0817 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Incent has a market cap of $3.76 million and $162,815.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00067861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.76 or 0.00292319 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $444.64 or 0.00735302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,258.12 or 0.99649909 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.84 or 0.00755725 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

