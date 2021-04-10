Indexed Finance (NDX) Hits One Day Volume of $795,120.00

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $5.18 or 0.00008744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and $795,120.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00069196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.95 or 0.00293908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.47 or 0.00754361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,883.11 or 0.99490219 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020030 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.24 or 0.00770866 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

