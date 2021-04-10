India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.74. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 815,881 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 3.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.70.

Get India Globalization Capital alerts:

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 632.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Ram Mukunda sold 50,000 shares of India Globalization Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,774,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in India Globalization Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,135 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 4.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.