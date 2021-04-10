Indorse Token Price Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Indorse Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $966,396.33 and $4,042.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00053064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00020855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00081378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.77 or 0.00615022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00037092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00030572 BTC.

Indorse Token Coin Profile

Indorse Token is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

