Infinitecoin (IFC) Price Down 22% This Week

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 24.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $2,556.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

