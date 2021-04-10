Infinitus Token 1-Day Volume Tops $404,811.00 (INF)

Infinitus Token (CURRENCY:INF) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. Infinitus Token has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and $404,811.00 worth of Infinitus Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitus Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Infinitus Token has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $292.05 or 0.00492320 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 448.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Infinitus Token Coin Profile

Infinitus Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Infinitus Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,472,278 coins. The official website for Infinitus Token is inftech.io . The official message board for Infinitus Token is medium.com/infinitustoken . Infinitus Token’s official Twitter account is @InfinitusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinium (INF) is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency using the CryptoNote protocol. The open source reference implementation of CryptoNote was coded from scratch based on the CryptoNote reference implementation, and is not a fork of Bitcoin. Infinium aims to be a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange. It intrinsically has a higher degree of anonymity than Bitcoin or any of its various forks. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Infinitus Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitus Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitus Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitus Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

