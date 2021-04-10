Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,674 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Ingersoll Rand worth $22,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IR opened at $50.58 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $51.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

