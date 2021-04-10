Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 138.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 30,550 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $888,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INGR opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.24. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock valued at $132,923 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

