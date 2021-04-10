Ink (INK) Trading 117.6% Higher This Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Ink has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $188,530.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ink has traded 117.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00068395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.57 or 0.00295286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.20 or 0.00747776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,274.66 or 0.99672599 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00019591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.55 or 0.00713630 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

