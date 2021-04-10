Ink (INK) Trading 30% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $161,941.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ink has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00067582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.49 or 0.00294250 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.16 or 0.00731368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,375.50 or 1.00093403 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.03 or 0.00757693 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

