InsaneCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $288,264.07 and approximately $13.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.43 or 0.00470684 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005532 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00029091 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.17 or 0.04378832 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,320,354 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.