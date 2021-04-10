Insider Buying: Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Insider Buys 19,700 Shares of Stock

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) insider Altius Minerals Corporation purchased 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,907.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$563,814.

Shares of ALS traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 76,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,741. The stock has a market capitalization of C$645.81 million and a PE ratio of -23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. Altius Minerals Co. has a 12 month low of C$7.65 and a 12 month high of C$17.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.27.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$21.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALS shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Laurentian boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

