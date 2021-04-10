Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $218.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.94. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $252.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -94.16 and a beta of 1.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 292.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,257 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3,769.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.