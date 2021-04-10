InsurAce (INSUR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $63.71 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for about $7.90 or 0.00013008 BTC on popular exchanges. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $63.71 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, InsurAce has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00067655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.02 or 0.00290018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.40 or 0.00733844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,396.84 or 0.99510321 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $458.91 or 0.00756101 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,070,036 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars.

