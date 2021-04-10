Insured Finance Price Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $11.52 million and $682,724.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00068349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.13 or 0.00295649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.48 or 0.00749335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,671.85 or 0.99038212 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.15 or 0.00712264 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,117,287 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.