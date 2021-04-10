International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Lifted by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after buying an additional 1,324,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after buying an additional 638,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.77.

NYSE:IBM opened at $135.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

