International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $81.29

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.29 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 117.80 ($1.54). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 117.40 ($1.53), with a volume of 282,289 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a market cap of £262.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 81.29.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

