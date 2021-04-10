International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $81.29

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.29 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 117.80 ($1.54). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 117.40 ($1.53), with a volume of 282,289 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a market cap of £262.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 81.29.

About International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

