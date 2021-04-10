Internet of People (IOP) Tops One Day Volume of $114.00

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Internet of People has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Internet of People has a total market cap of $650,701.28 and approximately $114.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 1,510.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000129 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00023950 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Internet of People is iop.global

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Internet of People Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

