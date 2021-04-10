Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $14,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $7,208,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 13,883 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $40.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 9,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $310,081.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,157.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,341,090.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,175,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,620,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,953. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

