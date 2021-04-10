IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will report sales of $26.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.90 million to $27.23 million. IntriCon reported sales of $21.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year sales of $118.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.80 million to $122.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $136.50 million, with estimates ranging from $132.70 million to $140.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IntriCon.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.33 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IIN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $559,188.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Geraci sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $150,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in IntriCon by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 572,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IntriCon by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in IntriCon by 17.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in IntriCon by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IntriCon by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 33,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIN opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.21, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntriCon (IIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.