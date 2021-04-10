Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $428.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intuit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $881,906,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit stock opened at $417.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 1-year low of $244.56 and a 1-year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

