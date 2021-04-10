Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.25% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $247,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $126.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.01. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $130.45.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.