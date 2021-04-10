Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.46.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of IVZ opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. Invesco has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,488,000 after acquiring an additional 838,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,019,000 after acquiring an additional 70,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,920,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

