Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 9.1% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 458.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 43,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 35,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $337.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.26 and its 200 day moving average is $311.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $198.75 and a 52 week high of $338.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

