Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 8.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 33,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 10,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $337.11. 36,664,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,293,570. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $198.75 and a twelve month high of $338.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

