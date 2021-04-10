Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 140.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,182 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 20.58% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $34,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RZV. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $739,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $88.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.99. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.30.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

