Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $28.28 million and $25,515.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00053084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.34 or 0.00621141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00081922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00030908 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00036900 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,275,122 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars.

