ION 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. ION has a total market cap of $563,542.56 and approximately $4.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ION has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00053247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.82 or 0.00352695 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00029386 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003582 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 82.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013797 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,564,411 coins and its circulating supply is 13,664,411 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

