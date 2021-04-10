IOST (IOST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $264.70 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, IOST has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One IOST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0542 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. IOST has a market cap of $887.14 million and $264.70 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00053622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00021352 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00046121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00082615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.85 or 0.00607259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00038266 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 coins and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

