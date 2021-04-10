IQ.cash (IQ) Market Cap Reaches $464,220.53

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One IQ.cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0388 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $464,220.53 and approximately $128,746.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IQ.cash has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00068609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.37 or 0.00295695 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.35 or 0.00752778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,561.05 or 0.99882285 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.96 or 0.00769155 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

