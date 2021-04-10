IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of IQVIA worth $91,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Mizuho raised their price target on IQVIA from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $207.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.22 and a fifty-two week high of $207.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

