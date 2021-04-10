iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total transaction of $1,256,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,174,602.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,219,000 after buying an additional 1,168,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,579,000 after buying an additional 212,976 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,004,000 after buying an additional 420,419 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,862,000 after buying an additional 951,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 949,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,276,000 after buying an additional 54,189 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $132.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $286.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.51 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

