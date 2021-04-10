IRISnet (IRIS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.54 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $202.53 million and $11.54 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00068626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.10 or 0.00300139 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.14 or 0.00750990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,677.53 or 0.98904706 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019273 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.99 or 0.00714287 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,012,080,257 coins and its circulating supply is 974,504,396 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

