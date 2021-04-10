Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,321 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Iron Mountain worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 81.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $262,512.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,319.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,586 shares of company stock worth $2,950,427 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

