iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHYG. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,658,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,319,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,257,000 after acquiring an additional 470,657 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,314,000 after acquiring an additional 205,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,514,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.06.

