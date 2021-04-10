iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Stake Boosted by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares during the last quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

FXI stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $54.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

