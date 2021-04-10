iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,138 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $777,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,923,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SUSL opened at $71.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.32. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78.

