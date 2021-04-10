iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,717 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.08% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $23,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,715,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,147,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000.

Shares of EAGG opened at $54.75 on Friday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $57.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.91.

