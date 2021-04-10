iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by LVZ Advisors Inc.

LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,311 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75.

