iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,644 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.30% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $34,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 162,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 99,313 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.19. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $63.15 and a 1-year high of $79.80.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

